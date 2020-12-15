Alfalfa-area manhunt for possibly armed fugitive called off after 6 hours

Crime And Courts

(Update: Search for fugitive called off, still at large)

Residents warned to shelter in place, call 911 if seen

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – An extensive manhunt for a possibly armed fugitive in the Alfalfa area was called off Tuesday night, with the man still at large, several hours after more than 120 residents received emergency alerts on their phones.

The alert warned of a possibly armed fugitive on the run in the area and to shelter in place and call Deschutes County 911 if they spotted the man, described as a white male wearing a dark hat, dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted Steve Newburg, 47, wanted on an active warrant for probation violation, around 1 p.m. in the 24000 block of Deer Lane, but he ran, prompting a search involving manhunt, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

K-9 teams and drones from the sheriff’s office and Bend Police tracked Newburg in a search that continued until well after dark but was called off shortly before 8 p.m., Janes said.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

You can sign up to receive Deschutes County Alert System emergency phone alerts at this web page.