Fight at Madras home leads to fatal shooting: investigation underway

Crime And Courts

DA Steve Leriche releasing few initial details

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fight led to a fatal shooting at a Madras home Wednesday night, and a major criminal investigation is underway, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said Thursday, declining to divulge further details.

Around 9:20 p.m., someone called 911 to report the "physical altercation" and “shots fired,” Leriche said in a brief news release.

A gunshot victim was found at the undisclosed address and lifesaving efforts immediately began. The victim was flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Madras “but did not survive,” the DA said.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated, and law enforcement personnel from Madras, Bend, Redmond and Warm Springs police and the Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook county sheriff’s offices responded to assist.

The Oregon State Police Crime Lab also responded to help investigate the scene as law enforcement interviewed “multiple witnesses,” the district attorney said.

The investigation is ongoing, Leriche said, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Madras Police Detective Steve Webb at 541-475-2424.

Leriche said more information will be released as the investigation continues.