Hunters Assn. chapters boost reward for Sisters-area elk poachers to $2,500

Crime And Courts

All three likely shot on Oct. 28, opening day of bull elk season

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hunters have offered up $2,000 in additional reward money for information regarding three elk poached in late October east of Sisters. The reward now stands at $2,500 for information leading to a citation related to the bull, cow and spike elk carcasses left to waste.

Oregon Hunters Association chapters bolstered the standard reward, which for an elk is $500 or four hunter preference points. The Redmond chapter contributed $1,000 and the Capital and Josephine chapters each contributed $500, to bring the new total to $2,500. Preference points for information leading to a citation remain at four.

Poachers killed a bull, a cow and a spike elk west of Bend and east of Sisters on or about Oct. 28. The animals were discovered separately, but all three were in the same area and appear to have been killed at the same time. Two were left to waste in a blatant demonstration of a thrill-kill, ODFW said. The third, a large bull, had its head and shoulders removed as a trophy.

OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers received a call to the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line from a hunter who came across the cow elk carcass while scouting in the Dry Canyon area east of Sisters, near state Highway 126 and Quail Tree Drive.

On Oct. 30, troopers investigating the area discovered a large bull elk that had also been poached. Although bull elk hunting seasons were open at the time, the poacher had taken only the head and some shoulder meat. It is a crime to leave carcasses to waste.

Two days later, on Nov. 1, another call came through on the TIP Line from a hunter who found a spike elk carcass. (A spike elk is a male elk with an unbranched antler.) Troopers located the spike elk about 40 yards from where the cow had been.

Based on decomposition, all three animals were probably shot on opening day of the area’s elk season (Wednesday, Oct. 28).

OSP troopers would like anyone in the area who heard shots at night or noticed anything unusual on opening day of the season or have other information to call the TIP Line and report it. The TIP Line number is *OSP (*677) or 800-452-7888.

The Stop Poaching Campaign educates the public on how to recognize and report poaching. This campaign is a collaboration among hunters, conservationists, land owners and recreationists.

The goal is to increase reporting of wildlife crimes through the TIP Line, increase detection by increasing the number of OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers and increase prosecution.

Oregon Hunters Association manages the rewards program. This campaign helps to protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife and their habitat for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

Contact campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw for more information. Yvonne.l.Shaw@state.or.us.