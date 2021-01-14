Oregon FBI opens command post to coordinate response to possible ‘violent activity’

Crime And Courts

Oregonians urged to pass along tips, info on any potential violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The FBI in Oregon has set up a command post to gather information and coordinate with other agencies about possible "violent activity" related to protests and President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

Here's the statement from FBI Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon:

"The FBI’s Portland Field Office, working with the Oregon State Police, the Salem Police Department, the Portland Police Bureau, and all of our other local, state, and federal partners, is preparing for any potential violent activity related to the recent unrest in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.

"Given the unrest at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, we are maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our region. We are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who were involved in the siege of the U.S. Capitol and/or those who may continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity here locally.

"To that end, the FBI in Oregon is running a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with our law enforcement partners on potential threats. We also have special agents, bomb technicians, the FBI Evidence Response Team, tactical teams, intelligence teams, and others to support investigations and counter any potential threat of violence to the state capitol, federal buildings, and our shared community.

"We need the public’s help to protect our state and the rights of peaceful protesters. We are urging people in Oregon to call us at (503) 224-4181 or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit information regarding any potential violence at any upcoming protest or event. You can also call 1 (800) CALL-FBI. If you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.

"We cannot be successful without the help of the American people as work to fulfill our mission: protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution," Cannon concluded