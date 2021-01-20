Protesters gather, damage Democratic headquarters in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a group of protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs are marching in Portland streets Wednesday and have damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon.
The group smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols at the political party building. Police said it was one of at least four groups planning to gather in the city on Inauguration Day.
Police said on Twitter that officers on bicycles had entered the crowd to contact someone with a weapon.
They said the crowd swarmed the officers and threw objects at the officers, who used a smoke canister to get away.
Comments
8 Comments
Must be the Proud Boys masquerading as Antifa
Barney, why aren’t you naming them who they are? ANTIFA! Didn’t you name the capital thing as Trump supporters? You named specific groups, yet you won’t even utter the word antifa as they spray paint anarchy symbols all over and smash windows. Good reporting Lefty Lerten.
I never wrote a single Capitol insurrection story. Nor did I write this – AP did. And no, police are not classifying this as a riot, nor naming group affiliations. Way too early, even if they did.
I’ll help you report this Barn. Also happening now in Seattle, the antifa babies are destroying parts of the city.https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1352062780975755266?s=20
So whoever they are, they cause destruction no matter who is in office, just trying to fuel the hate/division…
Here is ANTIFA burning a large beautiful US flag in the streets, just hours after Biden’s inauguration.
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1352065102317559808?s=20
Funny… I remember when protesters were out during the Trump inauguration, the right wing hypocrites here commenting said right wing folks would NEVER do anything of the sort. As usual, they were wrong.
Happening NOW. NE Portland. Antifa flipped a occupied car on it’s side with mother and child inside.