Protesters gather, damage Democratic headquarters in Portland

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a group of protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs are marching in Portland streets Wednesday and have damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon.

The group smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols at the political party building. Police said it was one of at least four groups planning to gather in the city on Inauguration Day.

Police said on Twitter that officers on bicycles had entered the crowd to contact someone with a weapon.

They said the crowd swarmed the officers and threw objects at the officers, who used a smoke canister to get away.