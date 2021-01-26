Drug decriminalization Measure 110 becomes law Monday: Here’s what it does

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Measure 110, which will decriminalize personal possession of small amounts of drugs, making it a violation much like a traffic ticket, becomes law on Monday.

Here's the details of what it does:

Ballot Measure 110 does not make possession of drugs legal. It just decriminalizes personal possession of illegal drugs.

It reclassifies possession of small amounts of drugs as a civil violation, like a traffic offense. The penalty becomes a $100 fine, which a person can avoid by agreeing to participate in a health assessment.

The measure makes it a non-criminal violation, like a traffic ticket, to possess the following:

• Less than 1 gram of heroin

• Less than 1 gram, or less than 5 pills, of MDMA

• Less than 2 grams of methamphetamine

• Less than 40 units of LSD

• Less than 12 grams of psilocybin

• Less than 40 units of methadone

• Less than 40 pills of oxycodone

• Less than 2 grams of cocaine

The measure also reduces from a felony to a misdemeanor simple possession of substances containing:

• 1 to 3 grams of heroin

• 1 to 4 grams of MDMA

• 2 to 8 grams of methamphetamine

• 2 to 8 grams of cocaine

Selling, distributing and manufacturing these drugs remains illegal -- and if convicted, you will go to jail.

The measure, which passed with more than 58% voter approval, also funds health assessments, addiction treatment, harm-reduction efforts and other services for people with addiction disorders, OPB reports.

Funding those programs will come through the reallocation of tens of millions of dollars generated by Oregon’s cannabis tax.

The measure also is expected to generate savings in the criminal justice system because of fewer drug arrests, prosecutions and incarcerations. Those savings would be redirected into a new state fund for treatment and other services.