Spike strips, citizen tips and Bend PD K-9’s bite lead to arrest of Terrebonne man

Crime And Courts

After search in Deschutes River Woods, SW Bend; 2 schools were in lockdown

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – It took spike strips, citizen tips and the bite of a Bend police K-9 to arrest a wanted 23-year-old Terrebonne man Monday morning after a manhunt in Deschutes River Woods and southwest Bend that also prompted the lockdown of two elementary schools, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Around 5:40 a.m., a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Northwest Lava Road in Bend, sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes said. A Bend police officer responded and the car, a white 2012 Ford Focus, sped away. The officer did not pursue, but passed a vehicle description and license plate to area law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff’s deputies believed they knew who the driver was and possibly where he was going. Deputies, Bend police and Oregon State Police troopers headed to Deschutes River Woods, in case he headed there, Janes said.

A deputy with spike strips was set up in the area of Riverwoods Drive, just west of Faugarwee Circle, when he saw the car approaching and was able to successfully deploy the spike strips. Janes said the driver kept going through DRW on three flat tires.

Law enforcement set up a search perimeter in the area and spotted the car on Buck Canyon Road. Deputies then found the car abandoned on that road and the search perimeter was adjusted, Janes said. They also asked that Elk Meadow and Pine Ridge elementary schools be locked down.

Citizens began to call dispatchers with reports of the driver running through the area. As a result, law enforcement was able to find the man in the area of Hiawatha Road, near Apache Road in DRW.

A deputy contacted and tried to take the driver into custody, but he “actively resisted,” Janes said. While the deputy was trying to arrest the driver, Bend police K-9 Lil’ Kim and her handler/partner, Officer Kevin Uballez arrived on scene. Because the man was fighting with the deputy, Lil’ Kim bit the driver, who was then taken into custody.

After the driver was checked by paramedics, he was taken to the county jail in Bend. Janes said he was charged with misdemeanor attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and a warrant for absconding parole. Janes said he also is being charged in a previous case with vehicle theft, felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

The sergeant credited law enforcement agencies working together and tips from area residents with leading to the arrest.