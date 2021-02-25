Bend PD: Homeowner holds attempted burglary suspect at gunpoint

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A southeast Bend homeowner, awakened by someone breaking out a kitchen window, held an attempted burglary suspect at gunpoint Thursday morning until police arrived, officers said.

The homeowner in the 300 block of Southeast Roosevelt Avenue called Deschutes County 911 dispatchers shortly before 9 a.m. to report someone trying to get in through the window, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The homeowner retrieved a handgun and noticed the burglary suspect was no longer trying to get inside, McConkey said.

The homeowner went outside and saw the suspect, identified as Ryan Unverzagt, 42, of Bend, looking into the homeowner’s pickup truck bed and around his property, the lieutenant said.

The still-armed homeowner pointed the gun at Unverzagt until police arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident. He was taken to the county jail and booked on charges of first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and carrying a concealed weapon, a knife.

Court records show Unverzagt was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2016 stabbing. The state Department of Corrections said he was released in June of last year.