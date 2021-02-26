48 horses seized from Yamhill County farm; owner accused of animal neglect

Crime And Courts

CARLTON, Ore. (AP) — The owner of a horse farm southwest of Portland is facing a felony charge for animal neglect after investigators found nearly 50 horses there were not being given adequate food or water.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 82-year-old Susan Swango faces one count of second-degree animal neglect, which is a felony because of how many animals she had. She is scheduled to appear in court in March.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this month, they got a report that Silver Oaks Saddlebred, a farm in rural Carlton, had its water shut off for not paying bills.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Swango has a lawyer.