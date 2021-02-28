Bend PD: Domestic assault with TV leads to CERT Team call-out, raid, arrest

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was arrested on assault and other charges after allegedly using a television to injure another man Saturday in a domestic incident that brought police, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team and a K-9 team to a northwest Bend apartment complex.

Police responded shortly after noon Saturday to reported physical domestic incident at the Awbrey Pines Apartments on Northwest Regency Street, Sgt. Wes Murphy said.

Arriving officers learned the 37-year-old alleged victim had left and the 43-year-old suspect had returned to the apartment, Murphy said. They also learned the suspect had an active Deschutes County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on earlier charges of fourth-degree assault, menacing and harassment.

Officers at the apartment called the victim and learned a friend gave him a ride to St. Charles Bend, Murphy said, adding that the man sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Two officers met the victim there and developed probable cause to arrest the other man for second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers tried to contact the suspect at the apartment, but no one answered. A judge signed a search warrant to let officers search the apartment for the suspect and evidence of the crimes, Murphy said.

Around 4:15 p.m., the search warrant was served by officers, members of the CERT Team and Bend K-9 Lil’ Kim and partner Officer Kevin Uballez. The suspect was not inside, but officers recovered evidence.

Murphy told NewsChannel 21 officers set a perimeter, put up crime-scene tape and asked residents to shelter in place during the raid.

Police received a report shortly before 6 p.m. that the suspect had returned to the apartment complex. A CERT Team crisis negotiator called the man and he eventually surrendered without further incident and was taken to the county jail on the new and outstanding charges, Murphy said.