Crook County steps up rural patrols after several cattle deaths, possible mutilations
Urges livestock growers to be 'vigilant,' report any suspicious activity
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it’s investigating several suspicious cattle deaths and possible mutilations in rural eastern and southern parts of the county over the past week. The agency said it plans extra patrols and urged ranchers to be vigilant.
“This area is very rural ranch land, as well as public BLM land,” Undersheriff James Savage said in a brief news release. “The cause of these cattle deaths were not natural and are under investigation.”
Sgt. Mitch Madden told NewsChannel 21 there have been at least three, possibly four such cases, and that “certain body parts were removed from the cows.”
The undersheriff added, “The sheriff’s office would like to encourage our stockgrowers to be vigilant in checking on their animals and to report any suspicious activity to us.”
“The sheriff’s office will be providing extra patrols to the rural portions of the county in an attempt to locate who is responsible,” Savage wrote.
Anyone seeing any suspicious person or vehicle in the area is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-417-6398.
There have been several reports in recent years of cows and bulls with body parts and organs removed in Harney, Wheeler and Umatilla counties.
The FBI has files on thousands of mysterious cattle killings and mutilations across the U.S. since the 1970s, but no reported arrests.
Comments
21 Comments
Its also where the lost blue bucket mine should be- connections?
I’m not saying it was aliens…but it was Aliens.”
I wonder if these ones were also drained of blood and precision cuts for removal of body parts…I am with you on this one.
https://www.npr.org/2019/10/08/767283820/not-one-drop-of-blood-cattle-mysteriously-mutilated-in-oregon
While this seems crazy, if this was people (like a cult etc) then at some point wouldn’t someone from one of those groups ‘come out’ and tell? Or someone be able to recreate these precision cuts etc to show it’s not ‘aliens’? Again…it seems crazy to thinks it’s aliens, but this should be easy to show/prove it ISN’T yet this hasn’t happened yet. So…
Undocumented earthlings
Government testing for radiation poisoning from the uranium deposits in the areas of Harney County, Wheeler County, and Umatilla County
“possible mutilation” – oh that sounds….. vague
Years ago, 70s-80s, the cattle mutilations all followed the paths of fallout from the nuclear test sites. The federal government performed secret test looking for sign of radiation exposure in animals caused by the nuclear tests. This continued long after testing was stopped.
It has been suggested that the issues with the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge may have begun due to the uranium deposits in that area of Harney County. The Obama Uranium One deal with Russia was in 2013 and the occupation of the refuge was in 2016, just three years later.
I would be interested to know what organs they’re taking and how clean the incisions are. Do they kill or sedate the cow prior? How weird. Whomever is doing this has some serious issues. I hope the cows didn’t suffer too much.