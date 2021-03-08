Bend man charged with arson in 2019 Madras law office fire

Crime And Courts

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man currently held at a regional jail in The Dalles has been indicted on two first-degree arson charges in a May 2019 fire that heavily damaged a downtown Madras law office, an official confirmed Monday.

A sealed Jefferson County indictment was filed late last month, charging Troy Ernest Patrick, 54, who has been held since November at the NORCOR (Northern Oregon Corrections) Jail in The Dalles since his arrest in Wasco County last fall on Burglary, theft, criminal trespass and other charges.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said Patrick was being held on a $200,000 warrant for the Madras charges.

The Jefferson County indictment has been sealed, at prosecutors’ request, saying in an order that its release “could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.” District Attorney Steve Leriche would not comment Monday to NewsChannel 21 on the status of the case or what led to the charges.

The May 25, 2019 fire occurred at the Law Offices of Glenn, Reeder and Gassner on Southeast Fifth Street. Five months later, Madras police Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said investigators had developed potential suspects and were pursuing leads in the case.