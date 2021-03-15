Barriers return around Portland federal courthouse after more violence, damage
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say crews again set up fencing around the federal courthouse in downtown Portland on Sunday, just days after removing the barriers, following multiple protests and vandalism on and around the building.
KOIN-TV reported Monday that federal officials told Oregon Public Broadcasting that the fencing was removed from the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on March 8 as a symbolic gesture to return the city to normalcy.
However, the building was vandalized during demonstrations after the fencing was taken down.
During summer protests over racial injustice, when the fencing was originally put in place, then-City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said the fences blocked a throughway and instituted daily fines until they were removed.
The Department of Homeland Security had been charged millions of dollars in fines from two city bureaus over the barriers, but department officials said in October they had no intentions of paying.
The department said the financial penalties imposed by the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Bureau of Environmental Services were unlawful and cited the Supremacy Clause, which states that the federal Constitution takes precedence over state laws, and even state constitutions.
The Oregonian reported that the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damage to the courthouse.
Only difference is, NOW the mayor is doing something about the horrible violence!
Meanwhile Brown and Wheeler sit on their worthless butts and watch the show,
as the destruction continues… Both of them are so stupid that they don’t
realize that the destruction and violence has nothing to do with racial inequality.
It might have for the first week or so, but after that it is simply an excuse
to destroy property. This crap could have, and should have been under control
a long time ago but Brown and Wheeler don’t want that, and they prove it every day…
–
The PPD needs to start arresting every single person involved in the destruction, and the D.A needs to prosecute each and every one of these dirt bags, and every person involved in the destruction and violence in any capacity should get an automatic minimum of 10 years in prison with zero chance for early release. If there were actually repercussions for their actions, it wouldn’t be as fun as it is now because they know that nothing will happen to them…
It will never happen though because Brown is spineless, and doesn’t want to risk hurting the feelings of her pet anarchists. Brown and Wheeler should both be criminally charged as
accomplices for essentially aiding and abetting the anarchists in the never ending violence and destruction in Portland, and spend years in prison…
“We will destroy you”, mostly peaceful, woke, cannot compare in any way to the Capitol protests…..yeah right.