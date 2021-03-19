Redmond man arrested after shotgun blast through home’s door, 3-hour standoff

Crime And Courts

Bend PD K-9 team helps in arrest; no injuries

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man fired a shotgun through the front door of his home after a dispute with his girlfriend Thursday evening,, then barricaded himself inside, prompting a CERT team callout until he came out and was arrested with the help of a K-9 team three hours later, police said.

Officers received reports around 6 p.m. that someone had discharged a shotgun through the front door of a residence in the 2900 block of Southwest Peridot Avenue, Sgt. Devin Lee said.

Responding officers learned the 42-year-old man had barricaded himself alone inside the residence, so the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) was activated and responded.

After about three hours, the man came out “and challenged CERT Team members,” Lee said in a news release. He was taken into custody with the help of Bend Police Department K-9 Lil’ Kim and partner Officer Kevin Uballez.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man was taken to the Deschutes County Jail in Bend on charges of menacing, coercion, reckless endangering and unlawful use of a weapon.

Lee said no more information was being released due to the active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Redmond police through the non-emergency dispatch number, 541-693-6911.

Redmond police thanked the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Oregon State Police for their assistance.