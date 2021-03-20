Suspect detained in stabbing at Juniper Ridge transient camp

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A stabbing at a homeless camp Saturday afternoon in the Juniper Ridge area at Bend's north end sent the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

They said a suspect was detained at the scene.

Few details were released, as detectives were still on the scene conducting their investigation. But deputies said one person was detained and no one else was being sought.

We'll have more details when they are released.