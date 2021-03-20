Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
Published 6:02 pm

Suspect detained in stabbing at Juniper Ridge transient camp

Signs, gates went up a year ago at city of Bend's Juniper Ridge i
KTVZ file
Signs, gates went up a year ago at city of Bend's Juniper Ridge i

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A stabbing at a homeless camp Saturday afternoon in the Juniper Ridge area at Bend's north end sent the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

They said a suspect was detained at the scene.

Few details were released, as detectives were still on the scene conducting their investigation. But deputies said one person was detained and no one else was being sought.

We'll have more details when they are released.

Bend / Deschutes County / News / Top Stories

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content