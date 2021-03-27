Redmond convenience store worker stabbed, seriously injured in early-AM robbery

Crime And Courts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond convenience store clerk was stabbed several times and seriously injured by one of three people who robbed the store early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. to the Chevron Circle K at 2005 South Highway 97 to a 911 call reporting a robbery and stabbing, Sgt. Tyler Kirk said.

The victim, a 27-year-old Redmond-area woman, was taken to St. Charles Redmond with serious injuries, he said.

An initial investigation found that three people wearing masks entered the store just before 3:30 a.m., confronted the employee and tried to get into the cash register, at which point the woman was stabbed several times by one suspect. The three then fled in an unknown vehicle, Kirk said.

Detectives and patrol officers are investigating the crimes. Kirk said information about items taken during the robbery won’t be disclosed. Detailed descriptions of the suspects are being developed, he added.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Redmond police through Deschutes County dispatchers, at 541-693-6911.