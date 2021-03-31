2 men found dead in burned car in S. Oregon; OSP says deaths considered homicides

Crime And Courts

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police have released the names of two men found dead last Wednesday in a burned car south of Lake Selmac.

The Daily Courier reports on Monday investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Daniel Hill and 26-year-old Paul Folk, both of Josephine County. Folk was previously reported as a missing person to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say their deaths are considered homicides.

A call about a burning car came in just before 1 p.m., but because of the remote location off of McMullen Creek, on a rough logging road, the fire had started to burn out by the time authorities arrived.