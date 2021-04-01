Report: Springfield police in woman’s killing used force immediately

Crime And Courts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Independent consultants say in a newly released report that a Springfield police sergeant’s 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with schizophrenia involved no efforts to de-escalate the situation and instead says officers immediately resorted to force.

The Register-Guard reports the findings released Wednesday by the California-based OIR Group also highlights “significant gaps” in the investigations that followed the shooting of Stacy Kenny two years ago.

It also questions whether the police department learned anything or made any changes.

The consultants’ review was required as part of the city’s $4.5 million settlement agreement in the wrongful death suit brought by Kenny’s family.