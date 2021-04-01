Teens who escaped from MacLaren youth facility arrested after pursuit

Crime And Courts

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say three teens who escaped from the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility Sunday have been arrested in Albany after being located by the Oregon State Police.

The Democrat-Herald reports the Oregon Youth Authority says at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the escapees were located in a vehicle in Lebanon by detectives. Officials say the teens fled in the vehicle and were pursued by law enforcement.

Officials say near Albany, law enforcement laid down devices that flatten a vehicle’s tires which disabled their car. One of the teens ran but was caught and arrested a short distance away.

The other two teens stayed in the vehicle and were taken into custody. Officials say no one was injured.