DCSO K-9 Ezel’s bite helps catch suspect after chase, manhunt south of Bend

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An attempted traffic stop south of Bend Wednesday of a car with expired registration stickers led to a pursuit, manhunt and the arrest of a hiding suspect after he was bitten by a Deschutes County sheriff’s K-9, deputies said.

Deputies were in the area of China Hat Road when one spotted a Honda Accord heading south near milepost 1 with the expired stickers, Sgt. Jayson Janes said. Rather than stop, the driver sped up to get away, he said.

The deputy pursued the driver until he turned onto a dirt power line road, Janes said. The car soon was found abandoned and still running.

Deputies believed it belonged to a 42-year-old Bend man, based on prior contacts. Janes said they also had information he’d been involved in two earlier disputes, displaying a weapon in one of them.

Deputies quickly set up a perimeter and called in K-9 Ezel and partner, Deputy Jeremiah Johnson, to the abandoned car, Janes said.

Johnson made numerous announcements that he was tracking with a K-9 and the man could be bitten if he did not give up. Janes said the K-9 and partner began tracking the man and found him about a quarter-mile away, hiding in a bush – and ultimately bitten by the dog.

The man was taken into custody and evaluated by medics for minor injuries, Janes said. He was taken to St Charles Bend for an evaluation unrelated to the dog bite, then to the county jail, where he was lodged on charges of felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude, reckless driving and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

A search of the man’s car turned up a BB gun pistol, which Janes said resembled a real handgun equipped with a laser sight.

More charges from the earlier disputes are possible, the sergeant added.