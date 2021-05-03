Oregon Holocaust Memorial in Portland defaced by vandals

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Holocaust Memorial in Portland has been defaced by antisemitic graffiti.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the vandalism, which includes spray-painted swastikas, was discovered late Sunday on the memorial in the city's Washington Park.

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating.

The memorial was dedicated in 2004 and includes the engraved names of people who died in the camps, as well as their surviving relatives who live in Oregon and southwest Washington.