Late-night gunshots into SW Bend home lead to CERT Team call-out, arrest

Crime And Courts

(Update: Adding information)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two gunshots fired into a southwest Bend home late Thursday night led to the call-out of Central Oregon’s SWAT team, the eventual surrender and arrest of a nearby resident and a raid that turned up several guns, police said Friday.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 20000 block of SW Crystal Creek Court on a report of a master bedroom window being shot out, Lt. Clint Burleigh said. An investigating officer found a bullet lodged in an interior wall of the home and another bullet close to the broken window, he said.

While evidence of only two bullets were found, a neighbor reported hearing more than two gunshots, Burleigh said.

As police searched the area for evidence or anyone related to the shooting, officers found a man standing on the deck of a nearby two-story townhome, in the 1300 block of Southwest Boardwalk Lane, with what appeared to be a rifle in his hands, Burleigh said.

Officers identified the 33-year-old Bend man who lives there and were able to safely watch him as he handled more than one gun, Burleigh said.

Several officers kept watch on the man until more resources could arrive. Based on the circumstances, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was called in around 11:30 p.m.

The CERT Team had several members on scene, working to resolve the situation peacefully, the lieutenant said. Crisis negotiators made several calls to the man’s phone and over an external speaker to get his attention and attempt to de-escalate the situation

Around 2:10 a.m., CERT members noticed the man was moving around inside the home. They continued to call and at around 2:20 a.m., he came out of the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Burleigh said a search warrant was obtained for the home and a car in the driveway. During the raid, several guns were located and taken into evidence, including handguns and rifles, Burleigh said.

Police have no information that the arrested man and residents of the home knew each other or that their home was targeted by him, the lieutenant said, adding that the residents, who were home at the time, "were really upset" about what occurred.

The man first was taken to police headquarters, then to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked on two counts each of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering a person, as well as a single count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Bend police thanked the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Bend Fire & Rescue for their assistance during the incident.