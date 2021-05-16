Police, FBI investigate weekend shootings in Portland

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief says is gang-related.

At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. On Sunday, a woman was killed in a shooting, about an hour after another man was wounded in another shooting. He is expected to recover. Police say a woman was shot in the shoulder as she was driving Saturday, but she is expected to survive.

City officials announced Friday that the police and FBI would be working together because of information that groups, some traveling from California and Washington, were in Portland to escalate gun violence.