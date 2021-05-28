Gov. Brown vetoes motorcycle ‘lane splitting’ bill

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow motorcyclists to drive between slowed or stopped traffic. But Gov. Kate Brown this week vetoed the measure, citing public safety concerns.

Her decision came despite bipartisan approval and hundreds of letters of written testimony, overwhelmingly in support of the “lane splitting” legislation.

Senate Bill 574 would have allowed motorcyclists to drive between lanes, on multilane highways, when traffic slowed to 10 miles per hour.

A legislative override of Brown's veto would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

“I have several concerns with the bill as currently drafted, particularly related to public safety and noncompliance,” Brown said in a Wednesday letter to the state Senate president and House speaker, which was obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

States like California and Utah have enacted similar laws.

While this idea concerned some drivers, motorcyclists argued lane splitting actually improves safety.

“Perhaps one of the more dangerous situations for any on-highway motorcyclist is being caught in congested traffic, where stop-and-go vehicles, distracted and inattentive vehicle operators and environmental conditions pose an increased risk of physical contact with another vehicle or hazard,” Nicholas Haris, a representative for the American Motorcyclist Association, said in written testimony. “Even minor contact under such conditions can be disastrous for motorcyclists.”

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, in 2018, the most recent data available, there were 78 deadly motorcycle crashes in the state.

