Redmond man arrested in NE Bend DUII crash into 5 parked cars

Crime And Courts

Police say he left car afterward, but returned to it

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 24-year-old Redmond man faces drunken and reckless driving and hit-and-run charges after he allegedly crashed into five cars parked along Northeast Boyd Acres Road on Friday night and failed to stop at the scene, police said.

Bend police responded around 10:15 p.m. to the area of Boyd Acres Road and Brinson Boulevard on the reported crash, Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said. Callers told officers an older green SUV had crashed into several vehicles parked along Boyd Acres road as it was heading north.

Officers checking the area found the suspect vehicle, a green 2006 Honda Pilot, parked and unoccupied at the dead end on Painters Court, about a half-mile from the crash scene, Burleigh said. Officers checked the area for the occupants but couldn’t find anyone, but did identify the vehicle’s owner.

While processing evidence where the SUV was found, another vehicle with two people arrived in the area. Burleigh said the suspect was driven back to the location and admitted driving the Honda involved in the crash.

The driver was arrested on charges of DUII-alcohol, failure to perform the duties of a driver (five misdemeanor counts) and reckless driving. He was issued a citation in lieu of custody and cited to appear in court.

"The Bend Police Department would like to remind everyone to find a sober driver if you are out celebrating," Burleigh wrote in a news release. "It has been a long time since we have been able to hang out with our friends. Enjoy your time out, but be responsible and use a ride share or taxi service if you have had a little too much celebrating."