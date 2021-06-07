Officials: Clackamas SO deputy fatally shoots suspect after chase

Crime And Courts

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person early Monday morning after a vehicle pursuit and short chase on foot.

KOIN reports that the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect led a deputy — who is assigned to the City of Happy Valley — on a vehicle pursuit shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday.

The chase ended and the suspect exited the car. After getting out, the suspect tried fleeing on foot — but a short ways away, the deputy fired his gun and struck the suspect.

Authorities did not clarify if the suspect had fired any shots. Deputies reportedly recovered a handgun near the suspect. They also say the suspect had been driving a stolen car.

An investigation is continuing.