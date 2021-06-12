Wash. man convicted of manslaughter in DUII crash that killed 2 Sweet Home teens

Crime And Courts

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Woodland, Washington man has been found guilty of manslaughter and other crimes for killing two Sweet Home teens in a head-on drunken driving collision.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports a 12-member jury found 22-year-old Austyn Hillsman guilty of two counts of manslaughter, assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

The crash on May 23, 2020 on Highway 228 near Brownsville killed siblings Caleb Simonis and Shelby Simonis. Their sibling Kylee Simonis was seriously injured.

The verdict was delivered on Friday, at the conclusion of Hillsman’s four-day trial in Linn County Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for late July.