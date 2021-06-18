Skip to Content
DCSO, Redmond PD seek tips to find burglar who broke into 5 Sisters, Redmond businesses

Security cameras caught images of suspect in Sisters, Redmond business break-ins, burglaries
(Update: Names of 4 of the businesses)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Redmond Police Department requested the public’s help Friday in identifying a suspect in several overnight burglaries where cash was stolen at several businesses in Sisters and Redmond.

Sheriff's Sergeant Jayson Janes said the man forced entry into five businesses -- three in Sisters and two in Redmond -- and took cash, likely all early Friday morning.

Janes identified the Sisters businesses as Bi-Mart and two restaurants, Takoda's Restaurant and Lounge and The Gallery. In Redmond, the businesses were The Beer Stop and one that did not wish their name to be released.

The sheriff’s office released two security-camera images of the suspect, wearing a face mask and red cap, one showing debris on the floor, presumably from the forced entry into that business.

Anyone who believes they know who the man is was asked to call 911 dispatch non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 and reference DCSO Case No. 21-32343 or Redmond PD Case No. 21-15294.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

