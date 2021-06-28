Police seek witnesses to juvenile altercation, assault in NW Bend

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Contact between two groups of Deschutes River floaters led to a confrontation and fight Sunday evening among juveniles on a street in northwest Bend, injuring one person, police said Monday, as they asked to hear from any witnesses to the altercation and assault.

Police were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Northwest Riverside Boulevard, where witnesses reported seeing a fight between a group of juveniles in front of homes in the area, Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said.

The contact among the two groups began while floating on the river, Burleigh said, adding that “the group of suspects followed the victims in an attempt to engage in conversation after exiting the river at Drake Park, near the Galveston Bridge.”

It’s not believed the two groups knew each other before the altercation, Burleigh said.

Officers contacted several people, and one of the victim males suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his face.

As the incident is investigated, police asked any witnesses to call Deschutes County dispatchers’ non-emergency number at 541-693-6911, in reference to Case No. 2021-36261.