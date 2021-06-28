Unlicensed contractor charged with 5 more Deschutes County thefts; other victims sought

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An unlicensed contractor from Lodi, Calif., arrested a month ago for a fraud scheme in Central Oregon has been arrested on five more theft by deception charges in Deschutes County, with two more cases pending in Crook County, officials said Monday.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said detectives believe there are more victims of Jacob Quesada’s scam in Central Oregon.

In all of the cases, Facebook was the primary advertising source, Vander Kamp said, and names used on Facebook included Jay Q, Jay Que, Jacob Quesada, Jay Winz or Quesada Handyman Service, with addresses in La Pine, Los Banos, California, or Lodi, California.

A detective began receiving information in March from several citizens through the two counties regarding the business. They reported money was paid to Quesada for residential and commercial flooring, decking and painting installations. Down payments were provided at an in-person meeting. Sometimes he never returned, or the work was sub-standard or discontinued in mid-project.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who has been a victim of the scam and has not already filed a report to call Vander Kamp at 541-550-4869 or 541-693-6911 to make a report, reference Case No. 21-22798.