La Pine man arrested in Bend, accused of offering homeless women money for sex

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine man was arrested Friday in Bend on charges of promoting prostitution, accused of targeting homeless women and offering them money for sex, Bend police reported.

Police received information Thursday that the 61-year-old La Pine man was offering homeless women money for sex, Lieutenant Bob Jones said.

An officer contacted an advocate for a 46-year-old homeless woman in Bend who advised she was propositioned for sex in change for money by a man who said he could “help her out,” Jones said.

The officer got the man’s phone number and, posing as a homeless woman, he began communicating with the suspect by text message. Jones said the officer obtained enough evidence to arrest the suspect and arranged a meeting for the next day.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, officers contacted the suspect at the arranged meeting place and took him into custody, Jones said. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Deschutes County Jail, the man was cited to appear in court on charges of promoting prostitution and patronizing a prostitute, then released.