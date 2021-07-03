Prineville man arrested in DUII hit-and-run crash

Crime And Courts

PRINVEILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 55-year-old Prineville man was arrested Saturday on five counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving and DUII-alcohol charges after his car hit several vehicles and stationary objects, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies, Oregon State Police and Prineville police responded just after noon to the reported hit-and-run crash on Combs Flat Road near the intersection with Lincoln Road, sheriff’s Sergeant Tim Durheim said.

Several people called in to report the reckless driving by a driver who then headed south on Combs Flat Road. It was last reported turning south onto Juniper Canyon Road, with a flat front tire and pieces of the car’s body falling off, Durheim said.

Deputies found the driver going about 20 mph on Juniper Canyon Road, with emergency flashers on. At the time he was stopped, the car was running on three tires, as the front passenger side tire had fallen off and the vehicle was running on the rim. The front of the vehicle had significant damage, Durheim said.

After an investigation, the driver was arrested on the various charges. Durheim said the driver admitted to alcohol, marijuana and prescription drug use before the crash.

“The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people to be safe and responsible during the holiday weekend,” Durheim said in a news release.