OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop north of Bend turns up 5 lbs. of meth, pills; Calif. pair arrested

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two California residents were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 97 north of Bend earlier this week turned up more than four pounds of methamphetamine and a pound of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in their car, Oregon State Police reported Friday.

An OSP trooper with Bend Area Command stopped a 2006 Saturday around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Highway 97 for failing to drive within its lane of travel, Captain Tim Fox said.

“During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search was contacted,” Fox said, which revealed about 4.4 pounds of meth and about 1.1 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.

The driver, a 38-year-old from McFarland, California, and the passenger, a 33-year-old Bakersfield resident, were lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on drug possession, manufacturing and delivery charges.

OSP were assisted by agents from the federal Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies.