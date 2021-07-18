Bend driver jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges after crashing into front of house, car

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman was arrested on DUII, reckless driving and other charges Saturday night, accused of crashing into a fence and driveway awning in front a home, then a parked car in the driveway and back into the front yard again before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a crash into a home in the 400 block of Southeast Railroad Street, Sergeant R.C. Bigelow said.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers took several calls from people saying the driver was speeding before the car crashed into the front yard of the house. The witnesses said the driver then backed up and struck a parked car in the driveway, then into the area in front of house again, Bigelow said.

The driver fled before officers arrived, but several witnesses described the car as a silver or white Subaru Legacy or Outback, the sergeant said. A witness also provided officers with video of part of the incident.

No injuries were reported, officers said.

The resident and car's owner, Jaime Stewart, said Sunday they heard the crash and saw lights, then came up to see a pillar holding up the front porch had been knocked down. She said she did not know the driver.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bend officer spotted a car matching the witnesses’ description, a silver Subaru Outback, on Hunnell Road, north of the intersection with Empire Avenue, Bigelow said.

Officers found the driver, a 40-year-old Bend woman, a short distance away. She was arrested and jailed on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, DUII, hit-and-run (property damage), reckless endangering and reckless driving.