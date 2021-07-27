Redmond residents report fireworks use continues, even with ban in place

Crime And Courts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lydia and Ethan Hartrick say fireworks are constantly going off in their southwest Redmond neighborhood.

“Yesterday, we were able to see them from our bedroom window, and they were very close. They went on for a while,” Lydia said Tuesday.

Ethan works early in the morning and says the fireworks have not only awakened him, but have also kept him up.



“I have to wake up at 3:45, so definitely not nice to have to stay up that late,” Ethan said.

Redmond Police Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said people are still launching fireworks, even with the current ban.

Between July 2-5, about 200 fireworks complaints were filed with Redmond police, who issued four citations during that time.

Since July 5, police have received another 100 complaints of fireworks use and have issued one citation.

Petersen said those numbers are pretty consistent with previous years, but are alarming with the fireworks ban at the moment.

“It’s an extreme fire hazard, and if we can just hold off and use those fireworks during another holiday, when we don’t have all the dry conditions, that would be great,” Petersen said.

Under the emergency use order, fines for fireworks use can range up to $500.

Ethan Hartrick says he’s not only bothered by the loud noises from the late-night fireworks but by the fire risk fireworks pose.

“It’s very easy to destroy a lot with a single firework, even if it’s something small,” said.

Redmond residents can report firework use at reportfireworks@redmondoregon.gov.