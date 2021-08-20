Oregonians receive AMBER Alert for two boys possibly abducted in Utah by one’s father

Crime And Courts

PRICE, Utah (KTVZ) – An AMBER Alert was issued to Oregonians Friday out of Carbon County, Utah, for two boys after the father of one apparently abducted them, defying a court order after making threats to harm himself and the children to family members. At last report, he was believed to be in the Portland area.

On Friday at 11:03 a.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a suspect related to an Amber Alert, issued in Carbon County, Utah, was possibly in the Fairview area (east of Portland). MCSO deputies and Gresham Police officers responded to the 21000 block of NE Sandy Blvd. and began performing area checks for the person of interest, Derek Michael Rowley, 33, who is suspected of abducting two children from Price, Utah.

Amber Alert information:

Abduction time: August 18, 2021, 1:00 am

Suspect information: Derek Michael Rowley, 33-year-old male. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6,’ 190 pounds with a tattoo on the left side of his neck of a crown, on his right hand of a skull, and he has tattoos on his left arm.

Vehicle description: Gold, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plate C66780T. The pickup truck is a flatbed and is towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.

Children: Manson Rowley, 8-year-old male. 3’11”, 50 pounds. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. last seen wearing pajamas. Arsen Mangum, 6-year-old male. 3’ 5”, 40 pounds. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing pajamas.

The Amber Alert issuing agency is the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers will continue performing area checks for the suspect. The suspect is believed to be traveling from Utah to Washington.

Carbon County officials said Derek Rowley, the father of Manson Rowley, is the respondent on a protective order out of Washington state and is not allowed contact with the child.

They said Derek Rowley recently was in the Carbon County area and made contact with law enforcement, but has since left, apparently with the children, adding that he "has ties to Washington state and Oregon," and "has made threats to harm himself and the children to family members."

Law enforcement agencies are asking people to be vigilant. If you recognize the suspect or suspect's vehicle, do not approach. Call 911 and reference MCSO police report #42241. Reports can also be made online at MissingKids.org.