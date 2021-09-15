Oregon joins 23 other states, backs U.S. Justice Dept. in challenge to new Texas abortion law
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum and 23 other attorneys general have filed an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s challenge to the Texas ban on abortions after six weeks, calling the new law "unequivocally unconstitutional."
The brief, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, supports US DOJ’s motion for a preliminary injunction to put a stop to the new law immediately.
By banning nearly all pre-viability abortions within Texas, the law, Senate Bill 8 violates nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent affirming the constitutional right to an abortion, the attorneys general stated.
The Texas legislature sought to circumvent other Supreme Court rulings by giving enforcement authority to private individuals instead of the government in an “unprecedented attack on our constitutional order” and the rule of law, the brief claims.
“This anti-abortion law is unequivocally unconstitutional. By turning private citizens into ‘bounty hunters’ targeting anyone, including medical professionals, who assists someone in obtaining an abortion, Texas is ignoring well-established legal rights and federal law. It is shocking that Texas would seek to skirt the constitution so blatantly, ” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “We are at a crucial moment in the fight to keep abortion accessible, safe and legal. As Oregon’s attorney general, I am glad to be able to join this national fight for bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom.”
The attorneys general argue that SB 8’s private enforcement scheme produces an “across-the-board ban on constitutionally protected activity,” and that the private enforcement mechanism does not shield Texas’s unconstitutional law from judicial review.
They also argue that it is essential for the federal district court to grant a preliminary injunction of the law to stop the irreparable harm that SB 8 is inflicting on people in Texas and across the country, particularly in nearby states.
Clinics in nearby states are already reporting a rise in calls from Texas patients seeking abortions, and one day after the law went into effect, all abortion clinics in New Mexico were reportedly booked for weeks. This rise in abortion caseloads in other states from Texas patients and the increase in needed travel for patients could result in many people – especially low-income people – being unable to receive the care they need.
The law also threatens the many people who help patients in Texas obtain access to an abortion by creating more than $10,000 in potential liability for anyone who so much as gives a patient a ride to a provider or otherwise helps. The states are committed to shielding their residents and clinicians from these harms when they help a patient in Texas obtain constitutionally protected care.
In addition to Oregon, the amicus brief was joined by California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Comments
17 Comments
Makes me want to support Texas even more! Buy Texas boycott Portland!
Here’s another example of why I support Planned Parenthood.
– why not just go live in an oppressive theocracy, if that’s your thing?
We have one under Kate, she kneels down to the Democratic “gods” of Obummer and Obiden alter every day – so why move to somewhere else? You would love it if everyone who opposes your view and opinion were to be silenced, but it will never happen. The Texas law just stops people from using abortion as birth control and makes them responsible for their actions. You have no issue with the “red flag” gun laws that do pretty much the same with reporting your neighbor or someone – anyone else who you “feel” is a threat, get over it.
Means nothing.
Pandering g at its worst.
They have no legal say in the case.
“Bleacher Creepers”.
hey, she’s gotta pad that resume for governor somehow.
Thanks to our good friends the republicans, we have a precedent of states suing other states over their own legislation.
Thanks to our good friends the democrats we have states trying to impose their will on other states. FYI states were intended to be governed by the people that state elected.
Wonderful! The government needs to STOP trying to control a woman’s uterus. A woman’s body does NOT belong to the government. If they want to reduce the amount of unwanted pregnancies – regulate men’s bodies. Mandate vasectomies and put that $10,000 bounty on dead beat dads that don’t pay their child support.
Do you work for a TX based company? I agree a woman’s body shouldn’t be subject to the government. Including the bodies of not yet born women.
“not yet born women.”
How does that even work?
You should see how they can do ultrasounds on babies before they are born. It’s quite impressive technology. You can tell the sex of a baby before it has been born. Maybe you have seen such a thing? Once conception has occured, the babies genetics are their own. No one else’s. They are not solely the mother’s genes to deal with however she sees fit. They are not the father’s genetics to do with as he sees fit. They are a combination that is entirely novel, and worthy of the same protections that you and I enjoy. This law is a good start, but it doesn’t go far enough.
Sorry but at conception “it” is a fertilized EGG. Nothing more. When you remove the chance for an early termination of pregnancy, the woman (an ACTUAL woman) ends up having an abortion later than she otherwise could have. So, this law is allowing fertilized eggs to mature and get closer to becoming actual babies. Not fixing the problem at all.
Women need to control their own fertility, it isn’t a man’s responsibility to do that. They need to control their own as well. Control the population by replacing yourself and your partner and no more. We need to start thinking more for ourselves instead of expecting the government to do it.
Seale, China had a 2-child limit and is now feeling the negative side of that policy.
Murder of babies supported by Oregon politicians. But damn don’t forget your mask.
So the voters in Texas selected their leaders. The leaders passed legislation that, presumably, their constituents wanted. Who are other states to mandate to Texas what their laws are?
This bill does not end Roe V Wade.
This bill does not prevent exceptions for rape / incest, which, by the way, ONLY represents a mere 1% of all abortions. Extremely rare. But the left would have you think just about all abortions are rape/incest. Simply not true.
When we find “life” on other planets, it’s one cell. Yet, they won’t acknowledge that it is indeed a life?
Sickening uneducated people.