COCC, Summit HS placed in lockdown over ‘armed subject,’ but turns out to be false alarm

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police were called to Central Oregon Community College and the campus and nearby schools were placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon on a report of a reportedly armed subject that had left the area, but word soon came that it was a false alarm.

As police rushed to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and COCC and nearby areas, including Summit High School, were put under lockdown, and while police urged people to shelter in place or stay out of the area, word came that it had been a false alarm.

The text and social media post sent by COCC around 3:30 p.m. told recipients to "lock doors, turn off lights, stay out of sight. Maintain silence, prepare to evade or defend using Run, Hide, Fight protocols.

"If you are off campus, DO NOT come to campus until further notice. Please do not call the campus so we can keep College phone lines free for emergency communication.

"We will post information at https://www.cocc.edu/emergency as it becomes available and will continue to use this system when we have more information."

Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey told NewsChannel 21 units were clearing the scene at 3:45 p.m. and that "a compass was mistaken for a firearm."

COCC's update said: "There is no threat and it safe to move about the campus, including in and around Cascade Culinary Institute," where the report originated.

We'll have more details as available.