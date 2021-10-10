Portland police respond to 13 shootings, one fatal, in 28 hours

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Portland Police Bureau said it responded to numerous shootings over the weekend -- 13 in 28 hours -- which left one person dead and three others injured.

In the East Precinct, five shooting calls were taken in the span of about three hours. "These shootings placed a significant strain on resources during that timeframe," police said.

At one of the shootings, a sergeant was left to process one of the crime scenes alone. At another crime scene, officers needed the help of community members to block traffic while they looked for and collected evidence.

The following is a brief description of each shooting:

• Case 21-281535 – Friday at 9:10 p.m., near the intersection of Southeast 83rd and Southeast Woodstock. Shooting call with no known injuries where officers located several rifle casings.

• Case 21-281546 – Friday at 9:47 p.m., in the 6800 Block of North Williams. Shooting call with non-life-threatening injuries. Responding officers provided trauma care. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

• Case 21-281623 – Friday at 11:14 p.m., in the 9300 Block of North Newman. Shooting call where officers located a victim who was deceased.

• Case 21-281764 – Saturday at 3:16 a.m., near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside. Shooting call with no known injuries. Unoccupied building struck by gunfire.

• Case 21-282211 – Saturday at 3:52 p.m., in the 2200 Block of Southeast of 84th Avenue. Shooting call with no known injuries and officers located a crime scene. Damage from gunfire was to an occupied home and Harrison School; investigators believe that neither appeared to be intended targets.

• Case 21-282253 – Saturday at 4:56 p.m., in the 13900 Block of Southeast Center Street. Shooting call where officers located a crime scene with no known victims.

• Case 21-282256 – Saturday at 5:04 p.m., in the 5400 Block of Southwast 122nd Avenue. Shooting call where a crime scene was located. One occupied home, which investigators believe was not the intended target, was struck by gunfire.

• Case 21-282262 – Saturday at 5:11 p.m., a walk-in gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital. The victim was suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown where the shooting occurred at this time.

• Case 21-282314 – Saturday at 6:39 p.m., in the 5500 Block of Southeast 73rd Avenue. Shooting call where officers located a crime scene with no known victims.

• Case 21-282378 – Saturday at 8:26 p.m., in the 3200 Block of Southeast 165th Avenue. Shooting call where officers found an occupied home struck multiple times. Officers observed a vehicle travelling westbound at a high rate of speed on Southeast Holgate, which matched the description of a vehicle described leaving the scene of the shooting. Officers were able to stop and detain the occupants. The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) was consulted and responded to the scene. Further investigation led to the arrest of two individuals;

20 year-old Martin Rosario and 20 year-old Keylin Proby were both arrested for Attempted Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Two firearms were recovered related to this incident (photo).

• Case 21-282498 – Saturday at 9:23 p.m., near the intersection of Northweat 4th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. Shooting call that was heard by officers. Officers located a crime scene and believe a confrontation resulted in shooting. There are no known victims.

• Case 21- 282498 – Saturday at 11:18 p.m., in the 11300 Block of Northeast Sandy Blvd. Shooting call where officers arrived and found a victim suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate trauma care and the victim was transported to an area hospital.

• Case 21-282585 – Sunday at 1:31 a.m., in the 9900 Block of Southeast Stark Street. Shooting call where officers located a crime scene with no known victims.

Investigators believe some of the shootings were related and, in total, at least 151 casings were recovered from these crime scenes.

These shootings are being actively investigated by the ECST and Homicide Detectives. Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips. Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/