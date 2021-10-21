Bend man charged with arranging online to meet ‘teen’ for sex; it was actually officer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 29-year-old Bend man who thought he was talking with a 15-year-old girl on social media arranged to meet for sex at a motel, but was actually talking to a police officer and was arrested at their meeting spot, officers said Thursday.

The officer began a criminal investigation Wednesday by posing as a teen, and Jaden Rae Charpilloz began conversing with the “girl” Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said. He allegedly began talking about having sex with her, Burleigh said, and the fictitious female’s age was discussed.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Charpilloz agreed to meet with the girl, and the officer provided a location where they could meet, after which he would take her to a motel room, Burleigh said.

Several Bend officers surveilled the area and contacted Charpilloz when he arrived, taking him into custody without incident.

Charpilloz was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on charges of online sexual corruption, luring a minor for sexual contact and unlawful contact with a child. He was held without bail on a parole violation.

It was the second such arrest reported by Bend police in less than a week.

"Bend police want to remind parents to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using and have parental controls when possible," Burleigh wrote. "Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand the online risks, and only chat with people they know, make sure their online accounts are private, and block people they do not know."