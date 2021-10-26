Bend police arrested 10 DUII drivers last weekend; year’s tally jumps 58% from 2020

Up dramatically from last year's pandemic-related decline; dedicated DUII enforcement officers also have big impact

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Between last Friday and Sunday, officers with the Bend Police Department patrol division and a dedicated DUII enforcement officer arrested 10 people for DUII-related crimes, and this year's overall DUII arrest tally in Bend is up dramatically -- 58% from last year.

As of Monday, Bend police had arrested 366 DUII drivers so far this year, a 58% jump from a year ago, when the total was 231 by Oct. 25, Lt. Adam Juhnke said in a news release Tuesday.

There was "a dip in 2020" in drunken-driving arrests, "for all the reasons you can imagine," the lieutenant told NewsChannel 21, referring to a year in which pandemic-related business closures and stay-home orders limited traffic for much of the year across the country.

Over the last four years, community members have ranked traffic safety and enforcement consistently high in the bi-annual Bend Police Department survey, Juhnke said.

In this year's survey, between 70% and 90% of Bend community members surveyed ranked distracted driving and speeding as their highest concerns, with over 60% supporting additional enforcement efforts and adding officers to enforce driving under the influence of intoxicants crimes.

“The goals of the Bend Police Department are aligned with the goals of our community in ensuring overall safety by enforcing dangerous driving behavior to include DUII enforcement, speeding and distracted driving,” said Police Chief Mike Krantz.

It is not surprising that traffic safety rates so high as a priority for community members, as the consequences of poor decisions of DUII, distracted driving and speeding can have lasting impacts on individuals’ lives.

"DUII enforcement saves lives," Juhnke said..

Individuals who drink alcohol are encouraged to use ride share opportunities, or have a sober driver.

Bend Police also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver, by calling the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911, or 911 for an emergency.