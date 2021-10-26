Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
Two charged in separate Bend shots-fired incidents; one alleged road rage; no injuries

Bend Police Dept.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Portland man and a Bend woman face disorderly conduct charges in connection with shots fired in two separate incidents in Bend Tuesday afternoon, police said. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Around 1 p.m., a community member called to report a man and woman appeared to be arguing beside a vehicle on Northwest State Street, near the intersection with Kansas Avenue, St. West Murphy said.

The man reportedly retrieved a gun from his car and fired it into the air before the man and woman drove off in separate cars, Murphy said.

Investigating officers learned it was not a domestic dispute, but a road rage incident between the man and another man police were unable to locate, Murphy said. A .45-caliber pistol and ammunition were recovered and seized as evidence.

The man was arrested and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Around 3:40 p.m., a community member called dispatchers to report someone was shooting a gun on Hunnell Road, a half-block north of Cooley Road, Murphy said.

Officers interviewed witnesses and learned a 56-year-old Bend woman was shooting the gun near her motor home, he said.

Officers contacted the woman, who Murphy said admitted to shooting a gun. Officers recovered a .22-caliber revolver and ammunition, which were seized as evidence.

The woman was arrested by citation in lieu of custody on a second-degree disorderly conduct charge. Murphy said the reason for the shots was not clear, as those on scene gave conflicting stories.

Crime And Courts

KTVZ news sources

