Police arrest Bend man on charges of luring a minor for sex, arranging to meet

Fourth such case in past two months

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – For the fourth time in two months, Bend police made an arrest Friday in an online luring case in which an officer posed as a fictitious juvenile on social media and arranged to meet the suspect for sex, only to find officers waiting instead.

The office began the criminal investigation on Thursday by posing as juvenile on a social media platform, Lt. Bob Jones said, not providing more specifics about the supposed age and gender or the platform due to the ongoing investigation.

Shane Sexson, 35, of Bend, began talking with the “juvenile,” conversations that were sexual in nature, in which they discussed the juvenile's age and engaging in sexual contact, Jones said.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, police said Sexson agreed to meet with the juvenile for sex, and the officer provided a location where they could meet. Officers conducted surveillance at the location, contacted Sexson when he arrived and took him into custody without incident, Jones said.

Sexson was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on charges of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor for sexual contact, the lieutenant said. He was being held on $25,000 bail, a jail officer said.

Jones asked anyone with information about Sexson that could help in the investigation to contact Bend police at 541-693-6911.

Lt. Juli McConkey explained, "Officers have been to trainings regarding working these types of investigations and have been working the luring cases, if they have spare time."