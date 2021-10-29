Two Bend Third Street pharmacies hit by robbery attempts in 24 hours; suspect escapes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man used a note to try to rob two Bend pharmacies of prescription drugs in 24 hours, leaving empty-handed both times but eluding extensive police searches in both areas, police said.

The first attempted holdup occurred around the 9 p.m. Wednesday closing time of the pharmacy in the Safeway grocery store on Third Street at Franklin Avenue, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

The man used a note to demand prescription medications, Burleigh said, not revealing the specific drugs. The pharmacy did not provide any medications and the man fled the store. Police searched the area extensively but did not locate the suspect.

On Thursday evening, around 7:15 p.m., Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call of another attempted robbery, this time at the Rite Aid at 700 SE Third Street, Burleigh said.

Once again, the suspect used a note to demand prescription medications but left without any, the lieutenant said.

Bend police, assisted by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, “saturated the area” but did not locate the suspect, Burleigh said. Bend police K-9 Vegas and his partner joined the manhunt, but were not successful.

“It is believed both incidents are related,” Burleigh said in a news release, adding that more details are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.