Central Point raid turns up over 9 tons of illegal marijuana in 62 outdoor grow houses

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A recent raid on an illegal marijuana manufacturing operation in Central Point turned up more than nine tons of marijuana in 62 large outdoor grow houses, Oregon State Police reported Thursday.

The OSP’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement section served a search warrant on Oct. 28 in the 12000 block of Modoc Road, troopers said. They found nearly 1,200 illegal marijuana plants and previously harvested, drying marijuana.

A total of 18,360 gross pounds of illegal marijuana, including the plants and processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed, troopers said. Also seized were more than $80,000 in cash and four firearms.

Several people on the property were detained, identified and interviewed, but troopers did not indicate any arrests.

The OSP drug enforcement team was assisted by officers from the Josephine (County) Marijuana Enforcement Team and the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team. Other resources to support the investigation were provided by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team , comprised of officers from the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.