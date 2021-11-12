Bend man arrested on charges of luring a minor; sixth person charged in recent months

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 20-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed Thursday, accused of arranging online to meet up with a fictitious 15-year-old boy who actually was an undercover police officer.

An officer posed as the teen male on a social media platform Thursday evening, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

The suspect began talking with the “teen” and talked about having sex with him, Burleigh said. The age of the fictitious male was discussed.

The man arrived around 9:20 p.m. Monday at an agreed-upon location to meet with the teen. Burleigh said he had arranged a ride share to pick up the “teen” and take him to his Bend home. Several Bend officers were surveilling the area and contacted the man, taking him into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on charges of online sexual corruption and luring a minor for sexual contact.

It was at least the sixth such arrest by Bend police in the past few months on charges of luring a minor online.

"Bend Police want to remind parents to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using and have parental controls when possible," Burleigh said. "Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand the online risks, and only chat with people they know, make sure their online accounts are private, and block people they do not know.