OSP SWAT Team searches home near Shaniko after shots-fired report; Hwy. 97 closed for several hours

Man being sought eludes law enforcement, which seeks public's help

SHANIKO, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon State Police SWAT Team was called out to search a house near Shaniko and U.S. Highway 97 was closed for several hours Saturday after an incident involving shots fired, troopers said, asking the public for help in finding a man they’re seeking.

OSP said it is working with The Dalles police and Wasco County sheriff’s deputies regarding an incident reported around 8:50 a.m. involving shots fired, troopers said, not divulging further details.

Highway 97 was shut down for several hours to collect evidence and document the scene, OSP reported.

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s help for information on the whereabouts of Logan Cantwell, 23, who also could be using the aliases Logan Taylor or Kendall Myers.

“If seen, do not approach him,” troopers warned in a news release.

OSP said any information about Cantwell’s whereabouts should be immediately reported by calling 911 or OSP dispatch at 800-442-0776, reference case No. SP21319426. You can also text *OSP (*677) from your cellphone