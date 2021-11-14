Hunnell Road drive-by shooting: 4 parked vehicles hit; 3 occupied, no injuries; suspect pickup sought

'We've had several weapons offenses up there, but not one like this'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Four gunshots were fired into four vehicles parked on the Hunnell Road homeless encampment Saturday night, but the four people inside them were uninjured, police said Sunday as they seek more information to lead to suspects.

Police responded around 9:20 p.m. to a reported weapons offense on Hunnell Road, north of Cooley Road, where dozens of cars and RVs are parked, Lt. Brian Beekman said.

A caller said a passing vehicle had shot at several vehicles parked on the road, Beekman said.

Officers and detectives investigated and determined two cars and two trailers had been hit by gunshots.

Four people – a 20-year-old woman, two men, ages 25 and 59, and a juvenile female – were in the struck vehicles but were not hurt, he said. Two people were in one car, one person was in each trailer and the other car was unoccupied, he added.

The suspect vehicle had left before police arrived and has not been located, Beekman said.

Witnesses described it as a gray or similar color pickup truck, a newer two-door model with tinted windows, a loud muffler and a suspension lift.

There was no information from witnesses or physical evidence to indicate more than four gunshots were fired, he added.

“We’ve had several various weapons offenses up there,” the lieutenant said, “but not one like this.”

The investigation is ongoing, Beekman said. Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Deschutes County non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.