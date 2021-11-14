‘Multiple victims’ in shooting north of Chiloquin; suspect is in custody

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) – A shooting Sunday north of Chiloquin left “multiple victims” and a suspect in custody, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Brandon Fowler said the incident was reported in the 900 block of Bronco Lane, north of Chiloquin and south of Collier State Park.

The Klamath County Major Crime Team has been activated, Fowler said, releasing no other initial details.

The Herald and News reported at least two victims had gunshot wounds, according to emergency personnel at the scene.

Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m., the newspaper said. A medical helicopter was quickly dispatched to the Chiloquin Airport. Ambulances transported at least one victim to Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls.