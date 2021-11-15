Klamath Falls man accused of murder in shooting near Chiloquin that killed 2, seriously injured 2

Deputy injured in crash on way to shooting scene

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Klamath Falls man has been jailed on two counts each of first-degree murder and attempted murder, accused of firing several gunshots Sunday evening into a home north of Chiloquin, leaving two people dead and two others seriously injured.

Andrew Lee Noe, 30, was lodged in the Klamath County Jail; other charges in the initial charging document are unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person.

Court documents show Klamath County 911 received a report of several shots fired at an address on Bronco Lane. A police officer's probable cause statement said Noe shot into the home several times, killing a male and female and seriously injuring another male and female.

Noe made an initial court appearance Monday and is scheduled for another hearing on Nov. 22, court records showed.

A responding Klamath County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Sheriff's office public information officer Brandon Fowler said the deputy was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls with "moderate injuries." Occupants of the other vehicle were unhurt. Oregon State Police is investigating the crash, he said.